Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|JPY/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
31.03.2026 01:58:25
Japan Industrial Production Slipped 2.1% In February
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 4.3 percent increase in January.
On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.3 percent.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.
According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to rise 3.8 percent in March and 3.3 percent in April.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|210.6627
|-1.9187
|-0.90
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg eskaliert weiter: SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street schliesslich uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend im Minus -- Nikkei sackt ab
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag in Grün. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf unterschiedlichen Seiten der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.