Japan Industrial Production Gains 2.7% On Year In December

31.01.2022 01:00:00
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3 percent and down from 5.1 percent in November.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production sank 1.0 percent - again missing forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 7.0 percent spike in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of an upward movement.
