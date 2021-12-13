Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

|
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release final October figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading saw output down 5.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, while capacity utilization dropped 7.3 percent on month.
Australia will see November numbers for business confidence from NAB and for new home sales from HIA. In October, the business confidence index score was +21, while new home sales rose 11.1 percent on month.
China will provide November numbers for foreign direct investment; in October, FDI was up 17.8 percent on year.
