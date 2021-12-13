SMI 12’551 -0.5%  SPI 16’026 -0.4%  Dow 35’651 -0.9%  DAX 15’622 0.0%  Euro 1.0411 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’183 -0.4%  Gold 1’787 0.2%  Bitcoin 43’387 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9225 0.2%  Öl 74.2 -1.4% 
13.12.2021 23:33:52

Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release final October figures for industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The previous reading saw output down 5.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, while capacity utilization dropped 7.3 percent on month.

Australia will see November numbers for business confidence from NAB and for new home sales from HIA. In October, the business confidence index score was +21, while new home sales rose 11.1 percent on month.

China will provide November numbers for foreign direct investment; in October, FDI was up 17.8 percent on year.

Basilea Pharmaceutica am 08.12.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vifor-Aktie schiesst letztlich zweistellig nach oben: Verhandlungen mit CSL bestätigt - Studie zu Vamifeport mit erstem Patienten gestartet
UBS in Frankreich zu Zahlung von 1,8 Milliarden Euro verurteilt - Aktie schliesst im Minus
Dow letztlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX schlussendlich unverändert -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils fester
CS-Aktie schwächer: Francesco De Ferrari zum CEO der Wealth Management-Abteilung ernannt - weitere Mittel aus Greensill-Fonds ausgeschüttet
Bitcoin und Co.: Krypto-Mining verursacht Stromausfälle in Kasachstan
Pfizer schluckt kalifornische Biotechfirma Arena für Milliardenbetrag - Arena-Aktie schlussendlich fast verdoppelt
Neue Produkte 2022: Das kommt auf Apple-Fans im neuen Jahr zu
Bayer-Aktie zieht an: Oberstes US-Gericht will in Glyphosat-Fall Rat von Regierung
Erneut Rekordtief: Wieso sich die Talfahrt der türkischen Lira beschleunigt
CS-Aktie: Zugang auf private Handys durch Credit Suisse wäre nur bedingt zulässig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit