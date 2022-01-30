Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release December figures for industrial production, retail sales and housing starts, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, industrial production was up 7.0 percent on month and 5.1 percent on year, while retail sales rose 1.2 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year and housing starts were up 3.7 percent on year.

Australia will provide December figures for private sector credit; in November, credit was up 0.9 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.

Thailand will release December results for its industrial production, current account and coincident index. In November, industrial production was up an annual 4.84 percent, while the current account surplus was $0.3 billion, while the coincident score was 127.5.

Hong Kong will see December data for retail sales; in November, sales were up 4.2 percent on year.

Finally, most of the regional bourses are closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year, including South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.