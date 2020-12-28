SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0805 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’857 -0.8%  Bitcoin 21’858 3.4%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.2%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
28.12.2020 01:45:10

Japan Industrial Output Unchanged On Month In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was flat on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the 4.0 percent gain in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 3.4 percent, matching forecasts following the 3.0 percent drop in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up.

Industries that increased included production machinery, business-oriented machinery and iron and steel. These were offset by declines among motor vehicles, chemicals and plastic products.

Shipments were down 0.9 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year, while inventories fell 1.1 percent on month and 8.7 percent on year. The inventory ratio slipped 1.8 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

Industries that contributed to the decline in shipments included motor vehicles, electrical machinery and petroleum products. These were mitigated by gains among production machinery, business oriented machinery and electronic parts and devices.

Industries that contributed to the decline in inventories included chemicals and production machinery. These were offset by gains among iron and steel, paper and plastic products.

According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to sink 1.1 percent in December and then spike 7.1 percent in January.

Industries contributing to the loss in December include transport equipment, business oriented machinery and electrical machinery.

Industries contributing to the gain in January include production machinery, business oriented machinery and electronic parts.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Rekordrally hält an: Bitcoin schafft es zwischenzeitlich über 28'000 US-Dollar
Kryptowährungen gewinnen an Bedeutung: Bitcoin könnte laut Experte US-Dollar als Reservewährung ablösen
Von der Garage bis an die Börse: Die Erfolgsgeschichte von Apple
Renditestarkes Risiko: CAT-Bonds - Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es für Privatanleger?
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?
Ausblick auf 2021: Diese Updates gibt es bei Tesla im kommenden Jahr
ABOUT YOU plant Börsengang 2021: Legt der Online-Modehändler eine Rally wie Zalando hin?
Nicht nur ein Eisen im Feuer: Die Erfolgsgeschichte von BioNTech
Bitcoin erstmals über 25'000 US-Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit