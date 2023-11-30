|
30.11.2023 01:10:49
Japan Industrial Output Rises 1.0% In October
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - exceeding forecasts for an increase of 0.8 percent and up from 0.5 percent in September.
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent after sinking 4.4 percent in the previous month.
Shipments were up 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, while inventories added 0.8 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year. The inventory ratio rose 0.1 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.
According to the METI's forecast for industrial production, output is seen lower by 0.3 percent on month in November and higher by 3.2 percent in December.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|186.6912
|-0.5429
|-0.29
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung an der Inflationsfront: US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI & DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Märkte schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gewann hinzu. Die Wall Street notierte am Mittwoch stabil. Die Märkte Asiens zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}