SMI 10'803 0.4%  SPI 14'177 0.5%  Dow 35'430 0.0%  DAX 16'166 1.1%  Euro 0.9590 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'371 0.5%  Gold 2'044 0.1%  Bitcoin 33'016 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8738 -0.4%  Öl 82.9 1.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Julius Bär10248496Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Bayer10367293Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101
Citigroup-Aktie, JPMorgan-Aktie, BoA-Aktie & Co.: Citigroup streicht weitere Stellen - wie steht es um die Wall Street-Banken?
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. ziehen an: Krypto-Community zeigt sich nach Entscheidung im Binance-US-Strafverfahren erleichtert
Platinpreis im Abwärtssog: Warum der Markt für das Edelmetall unter einem Angebotsdefizit leidet
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
Gerüchte um Starlink-IPO 2024: Elon Musk dementiert
Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

30.11.2023 01:10:49

Japan Industrial Output Rises 1.0% In October

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday - exceeding forecasts for an increase of 0.8 percent and up from 0.5 percent in September.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.9 percent after sinking 4.4 percent in the previous month.

Shipments were up 0.2 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, while inventories added 0.8 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year. The inventory ratio rose 0.1 percent on month and 4.6 percent on year.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

According to the METI's forecast for industrial production, output is seen lower by 0.3 percent on month in November and higher by 3.2 percent in December.

GBP/JPY 186.6912 -0.5429
-0.29

