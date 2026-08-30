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31.08.2026 01:58:21

Japan Industrial Output Rises 0.1% In July

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 1.9 percent gain in June.

On a yearly basis, production was up 4.1 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Individually, shipments were up 2.2 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year and inventories rose 0.5 percent on month and fell 2.0 percent on year. The inventory ratio was down 1.7 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.

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GBP/JPY 216.6836 -0.0087
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