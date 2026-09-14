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14.09.2026 08:54:54

Japan Industrial Output Falls 0.2% In July

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined for the first time in four months in July, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.9 percent growth in June. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed an expansion of 0.1 percent.

The inventory ratio declined 1.9 percent monthly in July, while shipments and inventories grew 2.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Annually, industrial production growth moderated to 3.9 percent from 4.9 percent in June. In the preliminary report, the rate of increase was 4.1 percent.

Data also showed that capacity utilization rose 0.5 percent monthly in July, much slower than the 4.1 percent rise in the prior month.

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GBP/JPY 208.1632 0.6096
0.29