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30.10.2026 02:52:25

Japan Industrial Output Climbs 2.2% In September

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - beating expectations for an increase 1.2 percent following the 2.4 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial output was up 1.9 percent.

The increase was supported by motor vehicles, production machinery and business-oriented machinery. These were offset by weakness among the metals, ceramics and chemicals.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to jump 5.1 percent in October and add 0.8 percent in November.

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Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 211.1285 0.8947
0.43