SMI 11’968 -1.1%  SPI 15’937 -1.0%  Dow 42’142 -0.2%  DAX 19’257 -1.1%  Euro 0.9408 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’886 -1.3%  Gold 2’787 0.5%  Bitcoin 62’697 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8664 -0.1%  Öl 73.0 2.3% 
Trump-Faktor und Marktbedingungen könnten für neuen Bitcoin-Rekord sorgen
Ausblick: Vossloh zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BBVA zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Trump Media-Aktie: Unternehmen kämpft offenbar mit internen Unruhen
Ausblick: Swisscom präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.10.2024 01:19:28

Japan Industrial Output Climbs 1.4% In September

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.9 percent following the 3.3 percent contraction in August.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 2.8 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were up 2.3 percent on month and down 4.3 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 1.3 percent on year. The inventory ratio was down 3.8 percent on month and up 3.0 percent on year.

According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to jump 8.3 percent on month in October and then fall 3.7 percent in November.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
VW-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Volkswagen mit drastischem Gewinnrückgang
UBS-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldpreis steigt unaufhaltsam: Experte prognostiziert weitere Rally
SMI und DAX letztlich deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street beendet Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Sandoz-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Sandoz traut sich höhere Umsatzziele für 2024 zu
Alphabet-Aktie gesucht: Google-Mutter steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt

