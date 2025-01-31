Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Japan Industrial Output Climbs 0.3% In December

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy and Trade said in Friday's preliminary report.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 2.2 percent contraction in November.

On a yearly basis, production sank 1.1 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were up 0.5 percent on month and down 2.4 percent on year, while inventories sank 0.7 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year. The inventory ratio was down 1.6 percent on month and up 1.9 percent on year.

According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to rise 1.0 percent in January and 1.2 percent in February.

