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29.05.2026 01:59:52

Japan Industrial Output Adds 0.8% In April

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on month in April, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.

On a yearly basis, industrial output was up 2.3 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

According to the survey, production is expected to rise 5.1 percent on month in May and fall 0.4 percent in June.

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GBP/JPY 214.0848 -0.0139
-0.01