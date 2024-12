Japan Household Spending Slips 1.3% On Year In October

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 305,819 yen.

That beat forecasts for an annual decline of 2.6 percent following the 1.1 percent drop in September.

On a monthly basis, household spending climbed 2.9 percent - beating forecasts for a gain of 0.4 percent after slipping 1.3 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 580,675 yen, up 1.1 percent on year.