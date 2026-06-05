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05.06.2026 02:23:14

Japan Household Spending Slips 0.5% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.5 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 328,969 yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 2.9 percent drop in March.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending rose 1.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent following the 1.3 percent drop in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 612,163 yen, up 2.3 percent on year.

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GBP/JPY 214.8875 0.1442
0.07