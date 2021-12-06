SMI 12’375 1.6%  SPI 15’782 1.6%  Dow 35’227 1.9%  DAX 15’381 1.4%  Euro 1.0446 0.7%  EStoxx50 4’137 1.4%  Gold 1’778 -0.3%  Bitcoin 47’051 3.8%  Dollar 0.9257 0.8%  Öl 73.7 5.1% 
07.12.2021 00:45:09

Japan Household Spending Sinks 0.6% On Year In October

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.6 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 281,996 yen.

That was in line with expectations following the 1.9 percent annual drop in September.

On a monthly basis, household spending improved 3.4 percent - shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.6 percent and down from 5.0 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 549,269 yen, up 0.4 percent on year.

