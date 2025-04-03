Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
|
04.04.2025 01:39:37
Japan Household Spending Sinks 0.5% On Year In February
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.5 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 290,511 yen.
That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in January.
Individually, spending was up for housing, fuel, medical care, and education; spending was down for food, furniture, clothing, transportation and recreation.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending was up 3.5 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 4.5 percent contraction in the previous month.
|GBP/JPY
|191.1393
|-2.3561
|-1.22
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTrumps XXL-Zollpaket: SMI und DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- US-Börsen knicken letztlich ein -- China-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nikkei stürzt ab
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die US-Börsen stürzten ab. Die neuen Zollankündigungen von US-Präsident Donald Trump sorgten auch in Asien für deutliche Abgaben.
