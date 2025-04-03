Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Japan Household Spending Sinks 0.5% On Year In February

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.5 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 290,511 yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.9 percent following the 0.8 percent increase in January.

Individually, spending was up for housing, fuel, medical care, and education; spending was down for food, furniture, clothing, transportation and recreation.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending was up 3.5 percent - exceeding expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent following the 4.5 percent contraction in the previous month.

