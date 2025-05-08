Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
09.05.2025 01:37:49
Japan Household Spending Rises 2.1% On Year In March
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 290,511 yen.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 571,993 yen, down 2.3 percent in real terms from the previous year.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending rose 0.4 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 3.5 percent jump in February.
