Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’062 -0.4%  SPI 16’495 -0.2%  Dow 41’368 0.6%  DAX 23’353 1.0%  Euro 0.9334 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’289 1.1%  Gold 3’306 -1.8%  Bitcoin 85’494 6.9%  Dollar 0.8313 1.0%  Öl 63.3 3.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Golden Cross erklärt: So nutzen Trader das bullishe Signal gewinnbringend
Pepperstone-Startege warnt: Anleger blenden Risiken aus - getrieben von "Hopium"
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Einstiegschance oder überbewertet?
Rekordpreise für Gold beflügeln Goldminen-Fonds
Apple-Event voraus: Welche Ankündigungen für iPhone & Co. Nutzer von der WWDC 2025 erwarten dürfen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

09.05.2025 01:37:49

Japan Household Spending Rises 2.1% On Year In March

(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.1 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 290,511 yen.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 571,993 yen, down 2.3 percent in real terms from the previous year.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, household spending rose 0.4 percent - again beating forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 3.5 percent jump in February.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin kratzt wieder an 100'000-Dollar-Marke - Was sich am Kryptomarkt sonst noch tut
HENSOLDT-Aktie zieht an: Analysten senken den Daumen - schrauben aber Kursziele hoch
DocMorris-Aktie tiefrot: DocMorris gibt Einzelheiten zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung bekannt
BYD überholt Tesla: Rekord-Absatz in Deutschland im April
NVIDIA-Aktie fester: Biden-Regel zu KI-Exporten kurz vor Inkrafttreten überraschend gekippt
Siemens Energy-Aktie gibt Gas: Siemens Energy mit Umsatzsprung - Nur geringe Belastungen durch US-Zölle erwartet
Rheinmetall-Aktie mit neuer Bestmarke: Kräftiges Wachstum im ersten Quartal
Swisscom-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Kräftiger Umsatzsprung dank Mega-Übernahme
Adecco-Aktie mit Auftrieb: Adecco gewinnt Marktanteile, aber büsst Umsatz ein
Apple-Event voraus: Welche Ankündigungen für iPhone & Co. Nutzer von der WWDC 2025 erwarten dürfen

Top-Rankings

KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 18: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 193.2428 2.0661
1.08

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}