07.06.2019 01:40:03
Japan Household Spending Gains 1.3% Om Year In April
(RTTNews) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.3 percent on year in April, the ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday - coming in at 301,136 yen.
That missed expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent and was down from 2.1 percent in March.
The average of monthly income per household stood at 525,927 yen, up an annual 1.1 percent.
Individually, spending was up for food, medical care, communications, education and recreation. Spending was down for housing, fuel, furniture and clothing.
