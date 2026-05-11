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eToro entdecken
11.05.2026 23:59:43

Japan Household Spending Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release March figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.6 percent on month and fall 1.6 percent on year after adding 1.5 percent on month and dropping 1.8 percent on month in February.

Japan also will see preliminary March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes; in February, they were up 1.3 percent and down 1.8 percent on month, respectively.

Australia will see May results for the Westpac Consumer Sentiment Index and April results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank. The Westpac index was down 12.5 percent in April, while business confidence was at -29 and conditions were at +6.

Malaysia will provide March numbers for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

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