Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’383 1.5%  SPI 17’120 1.4%  Dow 45’621 0.8%  DAX 23’770 0.7%  Euro 0.9385 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’347 0.4%  Gold 3’547 -0.4%  Bitcoin 89’057 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8056 0.2%  Öl 66.9 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Britische Regulierer stellen sich gegen Elon Musks Strompläne
EU beschleunigt digitalen Euro - Konkurrenz durch US-Stablecoin-Gesetze wächst
Broadcom-Aktie trotz Zahlen über den Erwartungen ohne Kursimpulse
Alphabet-Aktie in Rot: Französische Datenschützer bestrafen Google
China-Risiken bremsen nicht: Steht die NVIDIA-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Suche...
05.09.2025 00:02:28

Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 1.3 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year after sinking 5.2 percent on month and climbing 1.3 percent on year in June.

Japan also will see July results for its leading and coincident indexes; in June, they were up 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent on month, respectively.

Singapore will provide July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were down 1.2 percent on month and up 2.3 percent on year.

Taiwan will release August data for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.24 percent on month and 1.54 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Friday in honor of the birth of the prophet Muhammad; they'll re-open on Monday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gewinnmitnahmen belasten Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK - Rheinmetall baut Munitionsvernichtungswerk in Schwaben
Infineon-Aktie im Abwärtstrend: Gründe für den Druck auf den Chiphersteller
BYD-Aktie im Abwärtssog: Gerüchte um gesenktes Absatzziel belasten den Kurs
Ozempic als Chance bei Demenz: Rückenwind für die Novo-Nordisk-Aktie?
Strategy (ex MicroStrategy) Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von Strategy (ex MicroStrategy)
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursplus
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst sehr stark -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- China-Börsen letztlich abgeschlagen - Nikkei mit Kurssprung
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Donnerstagvormittag in Rot
RENK Aktie News: RENK büsst am Donnerstagmittag ein
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts

Top-Rankings

Tech-Giganten dominieren auch im Q2-Depot: So investiert die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat ihre aktuellen US-Beteiligungen bekannt gegeben. Ein B ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple teilweise losgeschlagen: Diese US-Aktien hielt die UBS im zweiten Quartal 2025
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die Schweizer Grossbank UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligung ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien befanden sich im zweiten Quartal im Depot der Commerzbank
Im zweiten Quartal 2025 kam es im Commerzbank-Portfolio zu Änderungen. Das waren die zehn grösst ...
Bildquelle: Frank Gaertner / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}