04.07.2025 00:03:56
Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release May figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year after slipping 1.8 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year in April.
South Korea will provide May figures for current account; in April, the current account surplus was $5.70 billion.
Singapore will see May numbers for retail sales; in April, sales were up 0.3 percent both on month and on year.
