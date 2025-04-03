Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 -2.5%  SPI 16’362 -2.6%  Dow 40’546 -4.0%  DAX 21’717 -3.0%  Euro 0.9488 -0.7%  EStoxx50 5’113 -3.6%  Gold 3’113 -0.7%  Bitcoin 70’854 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8585 -2.7%  Öl 69.9 -4.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156On113454047NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Apple boostet KI: Millionen-Deal mit NVIDIA
Wetten gegen Naturkatastrophen: Erster CAT-Bond-ETF startet an der NYSE
Tesla-Aktie in der Krise: Früher Investor fordert Musks Rücktritt
NBA-Star Tristan Thompson: Warum er auf Bitcoin setzt
Rohstoffe im März 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
04.04.2025 00:03:30

Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release February figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and slip 0.9 percent on year after falling 4.5 percent on month and adding 0.8 percent on year in January.

Singapore will provide February numbers for retail sales; in January, sales were up 2.4 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release March data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 1.09 percent on year - up from 1.08 percent in February, Core CPI is called higher by an annual 1.00 percent, up from 0.99 percent in the previous month.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are off for Tomb Sweeping Day, while Indonesia remains off for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Versan Aljarrah: XRP muss auf über 100.000 US Dollar steigen
Trumps XXL-Zollpaket: SMI und DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- US-Börsen knicken letztlich ein -- China-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nikkei stürzt ab
So reagieren Euro, Dollar und Franken auf Trumps Zollkeule
Magnificent 7 unter Druck: Trumps Zoll-Schock lässt Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. abstürzen
Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Kanada kündigt Vergeltungszölle für US-Autos an
UBS vollendet Integration der indischen CS-Dienstleister - UBS-Aktie fällt
Global investieren - aber richtig: Drei ETFs, die mehr Diversifikation bieten
Handelskrieg-Risiken umgehen: Diese Aktien könnten sich als sichere Investments erweisen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin stürzt nach US-Zollpaket ab

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}