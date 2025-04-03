Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release February figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and slip 0.9 percent on year after falling 4.5 percent on month and adding 0.8 percent on year in January.

Singapore will provide February numbers for retail sales; in January, sales were up 2.4 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release March data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 1.09 percent on year - up from 1.08 percent in February, Core CPI is called higher by an annual 1.00 percent, up from 0.99 percent in the previous month.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong are off for Tomb Sweeping Day, while Indonesia remains off for Eid-ul-Fitr.