Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'969 -2.0%  SPI 14'482 -1.8%  Dow 33'922 -1.1%  DAX 15'529 -2.6%  Euro 0.9755 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'223 -2.9%  Gold 1'911 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27'063 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8957 -0.3%  Öl 76.5 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NEO kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Nach Rally: Leerverkäufer stürzen sich auf Tesla-Rivalen Xpeng
Hedgefondsmanager warnt vor Blasenbildung bei KI-Aktien - dennoch Kaufempfehlung für einige Titel
Stiller Marktführer SGS: Halbjahreszahlen dürften Einblick in die Erfolge der Sparmassnahmen geben
Internationales Geschäft von insolventer Kryptobörse FTX soll wiederbelebt werden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Sika41879292Idorsia36346343ams24924656Partners Group2460882
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
07.07.2023 00:00:06

Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release May figures for household spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and fall 2.4 percent on year after slipping 1.3 percent on month and 4.4 percent on year in April.

Japan also will see May figures for average cash earnings and for its leading and coincident indexes. In April, earnings were up 1.0 percent on year, while the coincident rose 0.1 percent on month and the leading index slipped 0.5 percent.

South Korea will provide May data for its current account, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of $0.65 billion following the $0.79 billion shortfall in April.

Taiwan will release June trade data; in May, imports were down 21.7 percent on year and exports fell 14.1 percent for a trade surplus of $4.89 billion.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tief im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Meta-Aktie in Rot: Facebook-Mutter Meta tritt mit neuer App in Konkurrenz zu Twitter - Bereits mehr als 10 Millionen Nutzer
ams-Aktie nach Talfahrt am Vortag weiter unter Druck - Spekulation um mögliche Gewinnwarnung bei Samsung
DocMorris-Aktien profitieren kräftig von positiven Zahlen von Rivale Redcare Pharmacy

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit