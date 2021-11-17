SMI 12’557 0.3%  SPI 16’163 0.2%  Dow 36’142 0.2%  DAX 16’248 0.6%  Euro 1.0532 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’401 0.4%  Gold 1’851 -0.7%  Bitcoin 56’422 -4.3%  Dollar 0.9300 0.0%  Öl 82.2 0.1% 
17.11.2021 01:08:08

Japan Has Y67.370 Billion Trade Deficit In October

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 67.370 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 310 billion following the downwardly revised 624,1 billion yen deficit in September (originally a deficit of 622.8 billion yen).

Exports were up 9.4 percent on year at 7.184 trillion yen, shy of expectations for an increase of 9.9 percent following the 13.0 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports climbed an annual 267 percent to 7.251 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 31.9 percent and slowing from 38.6 percent a month earlier.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis plant Standort in München - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
Kryptowährung im Fokus: Warum Krypto-Cardano für Anleger unverzichtbar ist
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: Musk verkauft weiteres Aktienpaket - JPMorgan verklagt Tesla wegen Aktienoptionsscheinen
On-Aktie mit Kurssprung: On wächst im dritten Quartal massiv
Molecular Partners verfehlt Ziele mit Corona-Studie ACTIV-3 - Molecular Partners-Aktie -40 Prozent
Halbleiter-Titel legen kräftig zu - Analysten raten insbesondere zu diesem Chip-Titel
Goldman Sachs warnt vor anhaltender Inflation: Die Preise werden weiter steigen
Wieso der Euro zum Dollar auf Tief seit Juli 2020 fällt - Dollar zum Franken höher
George Soros' Depot: So sieht hat die Hedgefondslegende im dritten Quartal investiert
US-Handel endet im Plus -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- DAX kann 16'200er-Marke in den Feierabend retten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit