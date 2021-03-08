SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1088 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’701 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’659 1.2%  Dollar 0.9308 0.2%  Öl 69.7 3.6% 
08.03.2021 01:15:13

Japan Has Y646.8 Billion Current Account Surplus In January

(RTTNews) - Japan had a current account surplus of 646.8 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 2.3 percent on year.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1,229.6 billion yen following the 1,165.6 billion yen surplus in December.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 130.1 billion yen, down 86.9 percent on year after showing a surplus of 127.48 billion yen in the previous month.

The capital account showed a deficit of 13.2 billion yen in January following the 12.2 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-VRP sieht Wandel der Firmenkultur seit Vasella-Abgang
US-Ökonom: Aus diesen fünf Phasen bildet sich eine Spekulationsblase
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Deshalb investiert Uber nicht in Bitcoins - aber trotzdem offen für BTC
Ray Dalio investiert in diese drei Aktien - auch DAX-Wert darunter
Warren Buffett verkauft seine Barrick Gold-Aktien - das könnten die Gründe sein
BlackRock-Anleihenexperte rät: Hiervon sollten Anleger derzeit die Finger lassen
Offenbar zehntausende E-Mail-Server wegen Microsoft-Lücke gehackt
Konkurrenz für Tesla: Wird Xiaomi jetzt auch noch ein E-Auto-Produzent?
Nestlé expandiert im US-Premiumwassergeschäft: Kauf von Essentia

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit