Japan Has Y646.8 Billion Current Account Surplus In January

|
08.03.2021 01:15:13
(RTTNews) - Japan had a current account surplus of 646.8 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - down 2.3 percent on year.
That missed forecasts for a surplus of 1,229.6 billion yen following the 1,165.6 billion yen surplus in December.
The trade balance showed a deficit of 130.1 billion yen, down 86.9 percent on year after showing a surplus of 127.48 billion yen in the previous month.
The capital account showed a deficit of 13.2 billion yen in January following the 12.2 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag steil abwärts. An den US-Börsen setzte sich am Freitag eine positive Tendenz durch. Die Indizes in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende erneut Abschläge aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}