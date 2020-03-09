09.03.2020 01:27:35

Japan Has Y612.3 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan had a current account surplus of 612.3 billion yen in January, the ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 6.6 percent on year.

That was shy of expectations for 623.5 billion yen and up from 524.0 billion yen in December.

The trade balance reflected a deficit of 985.1 billion yen - also missing forecasts for a shortfall of 962.0 billion yen following the 120.7 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

The adjusted current account saw a surplus of 1,626.8 billion yen, shy of forecasts for 1,664.1 billion yen and down from 1,852.0 billion yen a month earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Warren Buffett sitzt auf einem riesigen Geld-Berg - ein Analyst erklärt warum
Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;