10.02.2020 01:40:07
Japan Has Y524.0 Current Account Surplus
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 524.0 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 12.8 percent on year.
That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 464.7 billion yen following the 1,436.8 billion yen surplus in November.
The trade balance reflected a surplus of 120.7 billion yen, also topping expectations for 28.0 billion yen following the 2.5 billion yen deficit a month earlier.
The adjusted current account balance showed a surplus of 1,714.7 billion yen - beating forecasts for 1,677.2 billion yen and down from 1,794.9 billion yen in the previous month.
