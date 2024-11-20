|
20.11.2024 01:14:02
Japan Has Y461.2 Billion Trade Shortfall
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 461,2 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 360.4 billion yen following the upwardly revised 294.1 billion yen deficit in September.
Exports were up 3.1 percent on year at 9.426 trillion yen - exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent following the 1.7 percent decline in the previous month.
Imports rose an annual 0.4 percent to 9.887 trillion yen versus forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 1.8 percent increase a month earlier.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/JPY
|196.0568
|-0.0479
|-0.02
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX schliesst nahe der 19'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte ebenso im Minus und fiel dabei zeitweise sogar unter die 19'000-Punkte-Marke. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen schließen höher.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}