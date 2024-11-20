Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’541 -0.8%  SPI 15’375 -0.8%  Dow 43’269 -0.3%  DAX 19’060 -0.7%  Euro 0.9351 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’751 -0.8%  Gold 2’632 0.8%  Bitcoin 81’002 1.3%  Dollar 0.8829 0.0%  Öl 73.3 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Nach der US-Wahl: So schützen Sie sich vor einer neuen Inflationswelle
High-Speed trifft auf Nachhaltigkeit: Tesla Model S als Streifenwagen
Bitcoin im Blick: Die neuesten Krypto-News, die jeder kennen sollte
Experte warnt vor drastischer Korrektur der NVIDIA-Aktie
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Verliert Meta die Lizenz zum Löschen? Alphabet und Tesla - neuer Rahmen für selbstfahrende Autos
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
20.11.2024 01:14:02

Japan Has Y461.2 Billion Trade Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 461,2 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 360.4 billion yen following the upwardly revised 294.1 billion yen deficit in September.

Exports were up 3.1 percent on year at 9.426 trillion yen - exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent following the 1.7 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports rose an annual 0.4 percent to 9.887 trillion yen versus forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 1.8 percent increase a month earlier.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Outperform für Nestlé-Aktie
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) stabilisiert sich am Vormittag
Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Nestlé-Aktie: JP Morgan Chase & Co. vergibt Bewertung
Aktien-Tipp: So bewertet Barclays Capital die Nestlé-Aktie
Neue Analyse: RBC Capital Markets bewertet Nestlé-Aktie mit Outperform
Xpeng-Aktie fällt dennoch ins Minus: Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng macht weniger Verlust als erwartet
Roche-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Deutsche Bank AG

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 196.0568 -0.0479
-0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten