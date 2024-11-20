Japan Has Y461.2 Billion Trade Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 461,2 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 360.4 billion yen following the upwardly revised 294.1 billion yen deficit in September.

Exports were up 3.1 percent on year at 9.426 trillion yen - exceeding expectations for an increase of 2.2 percent following the 1.7 percent decline in the previous month.

Imports rose an annual 0.4 percent to 9.887 trillion yen versus forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 1.8 percent increase a month earlier.