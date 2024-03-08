Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.03.2024 01:14:23

Japan Has Y438.2 Billion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 438.2 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a deficit of 330 billion yen following the 744 billion yen surplus in December.

Imports were down 12.1 percent on year to 8.783 trillion yen and exports gained an annual 7.6 percent at 7.340 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.442 trillion yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 100 million yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 1.808 trillion yen.

