Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

10.03.2025 01:05:40

Japan Has Y257.6 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account deficit of 257.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That missed forecasts for a shortfall of 230 billion yen following the 1.077 trillion yen surplus in December.

Exports were up 2.1 percent on year at 7.502 trillion yen and imports surged an annual 17.7 percent to 10.440 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 2.937 trillion yen.

The capital account saw a deficit of 21.9 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 102.9 billion yen.

