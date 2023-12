Japan Has Y2.583 Trillion Current Account Surplus

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.583 trillion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday - down from 2.724 trillion in September.

Exports were up 1.0 percent on year at 9.107 trillion yen, while imports sank an annual 12.1 percent to 9.579 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 472.8 million yen.

The capital account showed a deficit of 18.2 million yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 1.765 trillion yen.