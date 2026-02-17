Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’753 0.7%  SPI 18’961 0.7%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 24’998 0.8%  Euro 0.9130 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’022 0.7%  Gold 4’879 -2.3%  Bitcoin 52’011 -2.0%  Dollar 0.7701 0.0%  Öl 67.4 -1.7% 
Nestlé Roche UBS Novartis Zurich Insurance NVIDIA Swiss Re Rheinmetall Holcim Partners Group
Top News
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? Musk stellt Serienproduktion des Semi 2026 in Aussicht
Palo Alto Networks-Aktie in Rot: Enttäuschender Gewinn
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
Norwegian Cruise Line-Aktie mit Rückenwind: Aktivist Elliott offenbar an Bord
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
18.02.2026 00:58:10

Japan Has Y1.152 Trillion Trade Shortfall In January

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of 1.152 trillion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That far surpassed expectations for a deficit of 2.142 trillion yen following the 113.5 billion yen surplus in December.

Exports jumped 16.8 percent on year to 9.187 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 12.0 percent following the 5.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports slipped an annual 2.5 percent to 10.340 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 5.2 percent increase a month earlier.

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/JPY 207.9021 -1.3286
-0.64

23:12 Dank Guirassy: BVB nimmt Kurs auf Königsklassen-Achtelfinale
22:41 Vance bekräftigt: Iran darf keine Atomwaffen besitzen
22:17 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert - KI belastet Software-Branche
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert - KI belastet Software-Branche
21:57 GNW-News: Die Kaffeebranche kennt bereits die 100 besten Coffeeshops der Welt
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Nestle auf 'Equal Weight' - Ziel 80 Franken
21:13 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Milliardenvergleich in US-Rechtsstreitigkeiten zu Glyphosat
21:04 Selenskyj drängt auf europäische Produktion von Flugabwehrraketen
20:47 ROUNDUP 3: Skepsis nach Verhandlungen zwischen USA und Iran bleibt groß
20:44 Devisen: Euro holt Verluste auf