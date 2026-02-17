Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
18.02.2026 00:58:10
Japan Has Y1.152 Trillion Trade Shortfall In January
(RTTNews) - Japan posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade deficit of 1.152 trillion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That far surpassed expectations for a deficit of 2.142 trillion yen following the 113.5 billion yen surplus in December.
Exports jumped 16.8 percent on year to 9.187 trillion yen - beating forecasts for an increase of 12.0 percent following the 5.1 percent gain in the previous month.
Imports slipped an annual 2.5 percent to 10.340 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent following the 5.2 percent increase a month earlier.
