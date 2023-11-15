Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'716 1.2%  SPI 14'098 1.4%  Dow 34'828 1.4%  DAX 15'614 1.8%  Euro 0.9673 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'292 1.4%  Gold 1'964 0.9%  Bitcoin 31'628 -4.0%  Dollar 0.8893 0.0%  Öl 82.3 -0.4% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Xpeng verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Cisco präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Südkorea verbietet Leerverkäufe: Konsequenzen für Investoren und den Aktienmarkt
Viele Aktienpakete reduziert: In diese US-Aktien hat die UBS im dritten Quartal 2023 investiert
Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite schliesst im Plus
Suche...
0% Kommission

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
15.11.2023 01:10:09

Japan GDP Slumps 0.5% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2023, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary report.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the previous three months (originally 1.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP slumped 2.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 0.6 percent following the downwardly revised 4.5 percent increase in Q2 (originally 4.8 percent).

Capital expenditure was down 0.6 percent on quarter, shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 1.0 percent drop in the three months prior.

External demand was down 0.1 percent on quarter, while private consumption was flat.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS wird 1,25 Milliarden-Euro-Anleihe vollständig zurückzahlen
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street schliesslich deutlich im Plus -- SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen überwiegend etwas höher
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag mit sattem Kursplus
Roche-Aktie höher: Roche erhält positives CHMP-Urteil für subkutanen Tecentriq-Einsatz bei Krebs
Darum legt notiert der Euro über 1,08 US-Dollar - zum Franken nur leicht höher
Partners Group-Aktie steigt: Partners Group kauft Mehrheitsanteil an Schweizer Rosen Group
Comeback des Bitcoins: Aus diesen fünf Gründen rechnet VanEck mit einer Verdoppelung des Bitcoin-Kurses
On-Aktie an der NYSE dennoch in Rot: On kann Umsatz erneut deutlich steigern
Aktuelle ChatGPT Krypto Prognose für Bitcoin liegt vor! Damit hätte niemand gerechnet!
Ausblick: BioXcel Therapeutics legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 188.0062 1.7690
0.95

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit