Nach starkem China-IPO: Moore Threads-Aktie erntet Interesse - Neue NVIDIA-Konkurrenz mit Fragezeichen
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz
November 2025: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei NVIDIA-Aktie
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems-Aktie: Was Analysten von TKMS thyssenkrupp Marine Systems erwarten
08.12.2025 01:03:02

Japan GDP Sinks 0.6% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary reading.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.4 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.

On an annualized basis, GDP declined 2.3 percent - again missing expectations for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 2.2 percent gain in the second quarter.

Capital expenditure was down 0.2 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 0.6 percent gain in the previous three months.

External demand was down 0.2 percent on quarter and private consumption was up 0.2 percent on quarter, while the GDP price index jumped 3.4 percent on year.

KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Aktien von DroneShield, Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT als Profiteure? Deutlich mehr Zwischenfälle mit Drohnen in Deutschland
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
TKMS-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Norwegen will weitere U-Boote vom Marineschiffbauer
Nach starkem China-IPO: Moore Threads-Aktie erntet Interesse - Neue NVIDIA-Konkurrenz mit Fragezeichen
Boeing-Aktie vor Ausbruch? Analyst setzt auf starkes Comeback ab 2026
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. bescheren KI ein Rekordjahr: Milliarden-Deals 2025 und Ausblick auf 2026
Ausblick: Salesforce zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Diese Dividenden-Aktie könnte 2026 zu einer kräftigen Kurserholung ansetzen
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholung erlahmt - Nvidia fallen nach Anteilsverkauf

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
