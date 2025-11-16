Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
HT5-Aktie: Aufhebung der Nachlassstundung rechtskräftig - Partner für Börsengang gesucht
Relief-Aktie: Aktionäre winken Fusion mit NeuroX durch
Partners Group-Aktie: Verwaltungsratspräsident peilt organisches Wachstum an
Worldcoin: So viel Wert wäre mit einem Investment von vor 1 Jahr verloren gegangen
Wie viel Verlust ein Investment in Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC) von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet hätte
17.11.2025 00:59:15

Japan GDP Sinks 0.4% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - following the upwardly revised 0.6 percent expansion in the previous three months (originally 0.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP was down 1.8 percent following the upwardly revised 2.3 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 2.2 percent).

Capital expenditure was up 1.0 percent on quarter, up from 0.8 percent in Q2, while external demand slipped 0.2 percent on quarter after rising 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The GDP rice Index was up 2.8 percent on year, easing from 3.0 percent in the second quarter. GDP private consumption perked 0.1 percent on quarter, easing from 0.4 percent in Q2.

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

