|
16.05.2024 00:03:19
Japan GDP Fata Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Thursday release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
GDP is expected to fall 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year in the previous three months.
Japan also will see final March data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 3.8 percent on month following the 0.6 percent decline in February.
Australia will see April figures for unemployment, with forecasts pegging the jobless rate at 4.9 percent - up from 3.8 percent in March. The economy is expected to have added 25,300 jobs following the loss of 6,600 jobs in the previous month.
OMV am 10.05.2024
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Inflationszahlen: Neue Rekordmarken an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich fester im Mittwochshandel. US-Anleger zeigten sich in Kauflaune. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Mittwoch nur wenig Bewegung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}