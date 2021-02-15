SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’692 0.2%  Dollar 0.8914 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 
15.02.2021 01:16:59

Japan GDP Expands 3.0% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product gained 3.0 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said in Monday's preliminary report.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent following the 5.3 percent gain in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP spiked 12.7 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 9.5 percent following the 22.9 percent surge in the three months prior.

For all of 2020, GDP was down 4.8 percent after adding 0.3 percent in 2019 and 0.6 percent in 2018.

