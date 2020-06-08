08.06.2020 00:00:02

Japan GDP Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release final Q1 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to fall 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year, which represents an upward revision from last month's preliminary reading that suggested a quarterly drop of 0.9 percent and a yearly decline of 3.4 percent. In the fourth quarter of 2019, GDP was down 1.9 percent on quarter and 7.3 percent on year.

Japan also will see May figures for bank lending and April numbers for current account and the eco watchers survey. Bank lending was up 3.0 percent on year in April.

The current account is predicted to show a surplus of 480 billion yen, down from 1,917.0 billion in March. The eco watchers survey for current conditions saw a score of 7.9 in the previous month, while the outlook was at 16.6.

Thailand will provide April numbers for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 1.0 percent.

The Philippines will see April data for its retail price index; in March, the index was up 1.1 percent on year.

Taiwan will release April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to fall 2.10 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent in March. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.73 percent after easing 1.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.139 billion, up from $2.27 billion a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday for the queen's birthday and will reopen on Tuesday.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Megaübernahme voraus: Britischer Pharmakonzern AstraZeneca ist an Gilead interessiert
China mit Krypto-Offensive: Eigene digitaler Staatswährung soll US-Dollar und Libra vorauseilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
OPEC einig über Verlängerung der Erdöl-Förderlimits
Das ist los bei SpaceX: Finanzierungsrunde und erster bemannter Dragon-Flug
Umsatzgarant? Was Amazon von seinem Amazon Prime wirklich hat
Trotz laufender Ermittlungen: Wirecard hält an Jahresprognose fest
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
HSBC befürchtet Vergeltungsmassnahmen Pekings bei Huawei-Ausschluss
Tesla Model 3 crasht in LKW - Autopilot zu spät reagiert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB