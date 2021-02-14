SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’692 0.2%  Dollar 0.8914 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 
14.02.2021 23:31:59

Japan GDP Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 2.3 percent on quarter and 9.5 percent on year after jumping 5.3 percent on quarter and 22.9 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan also will see final December figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested a decline of 0.5 percent on month and 3.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will release January data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 2.77 percent on year after easing 0.47 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.59 percent after gaining 14.63 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.68 billion, down from $2.1 billion a month earlier.

Thailand will provide Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.8 percent on quarter and a decline of 5.4 percent on year. That follows the 6.5 percent quarterly increase and the 6.4 percent yearly drop in Q3.

New Zealand will see January results for the Performance of Service Index from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 49.2.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar New Year.

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.00
1.36 %
ABB 26.20
1.08 %
Givaudan 3’655.00
1.05 %
Sika 254.60
0.91 %
SGS 2’729.00
0.81 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’117.50
-0.13 %
Swisscom 464.80
-0.15 %
CieFinRichemont 87.78
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.70
-0.69 %
The Swatch Grp 265.00
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwerwiegende Vorwürfe gegen Alibaba: Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
Elon Musk plaudert aus dem Nähkästchen: Richtiger Zeitpunkt für den Tesla-Kauf
Nach GameStop-Hype: Bewegung wie WallStreetBets wäre in China nicht möglich gewesen
50'000 US-Dollar in Reichweite: Bitcoin mit neuem Rekord
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin springt auf neue Höhen - Kleinanleger wagen dennoch den Einstieg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Neben Beyond Meat und Impossible Foods: Diese Veggie-Aktien könnten für Anleger ebenfalls interessant sein
Morgan Stanley: Der Ford-Aktienkurs könnte sich verdoppeln - unter dieser Bedingung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- DAX wenig verändert -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kam hingegen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street rettete ein Plus ins Wochenende. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit