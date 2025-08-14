Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’002 0.2%  SPI 16’699 0.1%  Dow 44’911 0.0%  DAX 24’378 0.8%  Euro 0.9412 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’435 0.9%  Gold 3’337 -0.5%  Bitcoin 95’188 -4.2%  Dollar 0.8079 0.3%  Öl 66.9 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343Amrize143013422
Top News
Aktien von Krypto-Treasury-Unternehmen - Auf diese Kryptoinvestments setzt Starinvestorin Cathie Wood
Intel-Aktie zieht an: US-Regierung zieht offenbar Einstieg bei Intel in Betracht
Wettrennen der Aktien von BYD und Tesla: BYD im Fortune Global 500-Ranking erstmals vor Tesla
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Hinweise auf bevorstehende Robotaxi-Tests von Tesla in New York City
Nach Mega-IPO: Bullish-Aktie erneut mit starkem Plus - Cathie Wood als prominente Käuferin
Suche...
15.08.2025 00:02:51

Japan GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year following the flat quarterly reading and the 0.2 percent contraction in the three months prior. Capex is seen higher by 0.5 percent on quarter, easing from 1.1 percent in Q1.

South Korea will provide July figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In June, imports were up 0.7 percent on year and exports rose 5.9 percent on year for a trade surplus of $6.61 billion.

New Zealand will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 48.8.

China will release July numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment. Industrial production is expected to add 6.0 percent on year, down from 6.8 percent in June. Sales are seen higher by an annual 4.6 percent, easing from 4.8 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to ease to an annual 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent and the jobless rate is expected to tick up to 5.1 percent from 5.0 percent a month earlier.

Malaysia will provide Q2 data for GDP and current account. In the previous three months, GDP was up 4.4 percent on year and the current account showed a surplus of MYR16.70 billion.

Taiwan will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product; in the previous quarter, GDP was up 7.96 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see Q2 figures for gross domestic product; in the first quarter, GDP was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 3.1 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Friday for Liberation Day and will re-open on Monday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie viel Anleger mit einem Cardano-Investment von vor 1 Jahr verdient hätten
Ray Dalio erwartet Entwertung aller Fiat-Währungen - und empfiehlt Gold und Bitcoin
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall bekommt neue Personalchefin - unterschiedlicher Auffassungen
TUI-Aktie klettert weiter: So schätzen Analysten die TUI-Aktei nach den Quartalszahlen ein
Aktien von Palantir, Apple, Amazon & Co.: Diese 8 Tech-Riesen könnten noch vor NVIDIA die 5-Billionen-Marke übersteigen
Swiss Re-Aktie volatil: Halbjahresgewinn deutlich gesteigert
BYD-Aktie tiefer: BYD bringt Tablet auf den Markt - Integration in Plug-in-Hybrid-SUV Tai 7
BYD Aktie News: Anleger schicken BYD am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re fällt am Nachmittag
Vor Trump-Putin-Treffen: US-Börsen letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel etwas höher -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 32: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 32: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}