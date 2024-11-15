Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’789 0.7%  SPI 15’682 0.6%  Dow 43’751 -0.5%  DAX 19’264 1.4%  Euro 0.9375 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’834 2.0%  Gold 2’565 -0.3%  Bitcoin 78’426 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8901 0.0%  Öl 72.4 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Kuros32581411UBS24476758Nestlé3886335On113454047Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Lonza1384101ASML NV19531091Alcon43249246
Top News
Tesla-Investoren erleiden Rückschlag im Musk-Prozess
So hat Samsung seinen Vorsprung verloren - Hängt der Kampf um ein Comeback von NVIDIA ab?
Trump-Effekt: Keine China-Aktien mehr - Morgan Stanley rät zu diesen Alternativen
Ausblick: Alibaba stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Trump-Unterstützer Elon Musk: Welche Rolle spielt Musk in der Trump-Regierung?
Suche...

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
15.11.2024 01:13:59

Japan GDP Adds 0.2% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said in Friday's preliminary report.

That was in line with expectations and down from 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 0.9 percent - down from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.

External demand was down 0.4 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the previous three months.

The GDP price index rose 2.5 percent on year, missing expectations for 2.8 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent in the second quarter. Private consumption was up 0.9 percent on quarter - unchanged from Q2 and beating forecasts for 0.2 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Pierer Mobility-Aktie rutscht ab: Pierer Mobility will KTM restrukturieren
Plug Power, Ballard Power & Co: Trump stellt sich gegen Clean Energy - Teilentwarnung von Aktienexperten
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei EVOTEC SE am Nachmittag zu
Verhandlungen über mögliche Zusammenarbeit: NVIDIA zukünftig bei Musks KI-Startup xAI?
US- Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: Anleger schicken EVOTEC SE am Mittag ins Plus
Rocket Lab USA A: So viel setzte das Unternehmen zuletzt um
Goldpreis: Talfahrt hält trotz gestiegener Zinshoffnung an
Bitcoin kommt nach Sprung über 93'000-Dollar-Marke wieder deutlicher zurück
Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) Aktie News: Kuros (Kuros Biosciences) tendiert am Donnerstagmittag fester

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 197.9041 0.3354
0.17

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten