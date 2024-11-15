Japan GDP Adds 0.2% On Quarter In Q3

(RTTNews) - Japan's gross domestic product expanded by a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said in Friday's preliminary report.

That was in line with expectations and down from 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 0.9 percent - down from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.

External demand was down 0.4 percent on quarter, missing forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the previous three months.

The GDP price index rose 2.5 percent on year, missing expectations for 2.8 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent in the second quarter. Private consumption was up 0.9 percent on quarter - unchanged from Q2 and beating forecasts for 0.2 percent.