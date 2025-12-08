Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'934 0.3%  SPI 17'777 0.2%  Dow 47'955 0.2%  DAX 24'028 0.6%  Euro 0.9369 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'724 0.1%  Gold 4'218 0.5%  Bitcoin 73'386 1.1%  Dollar 0.8034 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 0.0% 
Top News
TKMS-Aktie fester: Starkes Wachstum verbucht
Galderma-Aktie: L’Oréal neuer Hauptaktionär beim Dermatologiespezialisten
Sandoz-Aktie: Übernahme von Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS abgeschlossen
SGS-Aktie im Blick: Konzern übernimmt Australian Superintendence Company
LG Energy Solution-Aktie: Kursrally nach Mega-Batterieauftrag von Mercedes-Benz
08.12.2025 07:29:46

Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls In November

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 48.7 in November from an 11-month high of 49.1 in October. The expected score was 49.5.

Any score below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household-related activities decreased by 0.4 points to 48.5, and the corporate activity-related measures dropped by 1.2 points to 49.5 amid a strong contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The outlook index that signals future activity declined to 50.3 from 53.1 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions weakened.

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: Das sind die fünf Gründe für den massiven Bitcoin-Verlust im November
Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholung erlahmt - Nvidia fallen nach Anteilsverkauf
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der DAX am Nachmittag

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
GBP/JPY

GBP/JPY 206.9431 0.0388
0.02

Datum Titel
07:37 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Unverändert
07:34 ROUNDUP: Wieder mehr Züge in NRW - Ausbildungsoffensive wirkt
07:34 ROUNDUP: Chinas Exporte ziehen überraschend stark an
07:24 Aktien von Netflix und Warner Bros.: Trump verweist auf kartellrechtliche Risiken
07:02 OTS: Allianz Trade / Herkulesaufgabe: Dekarbonisierung der Luftfahrt ...
06:56 X lässt EU-Kommission keine Anzeigen mehr schalten
06:56 Brandt unzufrieden trotz BVB-Sieges - Platz zwei als Ziel
06:44 Ausstehende Gerichtsentscheidung: Trump verteidigt Zölle
06:43 Foodwatch: EU-Verbot für 'Veggie-Burger' wäre rechtswidrig
06:40 VDA erwartet 2026 rund 693.000 neue E-Autos