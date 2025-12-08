Japan Eco Watchers Index Falls In November

(RTTNews) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened unexpectedly in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey dropped to 48.7 in November from an 11-month high of 49.1 in October. The expected score was 49.5.

Any score below 50 indicates pessimism.

Household-related activities decreased by 0.4 points to 48.5, and the corporate activity-related measures dropped by 1.2 points to 49.5 amid a strong contraction in the manufacturing sector.

The outlook index that signals future activity declined to 50.3 from 53.1 in the previous month, as both household and corporate activity-related conditions weakened.