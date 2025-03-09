|
09.03.2025 22:59:31
Japan Data On Tap For Monday
(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a handful of reports on Monday, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are January results for current account and leading and coincident indexes, as well as February figures for bank lending.
The current account is expected to show a deficit of 230 billion yen following the 1.077 trillion yen surplus in December. The leading index was up 0.5 percent on month in the previous month and the coincident index rose 1.0 percent. Bank lending is tipped to add 3.1 percent on year, up from 3.0 percent in January.
Singapore will see Q4 numbers for unemployment; the jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 1.9 percent.
