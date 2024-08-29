Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’418 0.6%  SPI 16’469 0.5%  Dow 41’335 0.6%  DAX 18’913 0.7%  Euro 0.9387 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’966 1.1%  Gold 2’522 0.8%  Bitcoin 50’419 1.5%  Dollar 0.8471 0.6%  Öl 80.0 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278
Top News
China wehrt sich entschieden: Kritik an EU-Zöllen für chinesische E-Autos und Teslas
Wie sich ein Trump-Sieg auf die Aktienmärkte auswirken könnte
Silber mit grossem Potenzial: Experte sieht Chancen im Schatten der Gold-Rally
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Was war das Problem bei NVIDA? - China-Exporte boomen
Krypto-Bullenmarkt: Experten legen sich auf Dauer fest
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
30.08.2024 00:01:11

Japan Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July figures for unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts, as well as August numbers for Tokyo inflation.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent, while industrial output is seen higher by 3.6 percent on month after falling 4.2 percent in June. Sales are tipped to rise an annual 2.8 percent, moderating from 3.7 percent in the previous month.

Housing starts are expected to fade 1.1 percent on year after stumbling 6.7 percent in June, while construction orders are tipped to fall 12.4 percent on year after sinking 19.7 percent a month earlier. Overall and core Tokyo CPI are seen steady at 2.2 percent on year.

Australia will provide July data for private sector credit and retail sales. Credit is expected to add 0.5 percent on month, easing from 0.6 percent in June. Sales are also seen higher by 0.5 percent on month, steady from the June reading.

New Zealand will see July figures for building permits; in June, permits were down 13.8 percent on month.

South Korea will provide July numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Production is expected to slip 0.6 percent on month but rise 7.5 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent on month and 3/8 percent on year in June. Sales were up 1.0 percent in June.

Hong Kong will release July data for retail sales; in June, sales were down 9.7 percent on year.

Thailand will provide July figures for industrial production, imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In June, industrial production fell 1.71 percent on year, imports were down 0.1 percent on year, exports rose 0.3 percent, the trade surplus was $2.40 billion and the current account surplus was $2.00 billion.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Bullenmarkt: Experten legen sich auf Dauer fest
2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
Super Micro-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssturz: Super Micro schiebt Jahresbericht auf
Nestlé beruft nach Schneiders Rücktritt Veteran zum CEO: Analyst hält Führungswechsel für "keine schlechte Sache"
US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Kräftiger Gewinneinbruch lässt Aktie von Tesla-Konkurrent Li Auto abrauschen
Aktien-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Roche-Aktie
Ryanair-Aktie gefragt: Ryanair kürzt BER-Flotte
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Dienstagssitzung im Plus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit