Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’840 -0.2%  SPI 17’097 -0.2%  Dow 41’584 -1.7%  DAX 22’462 -1.0%  Euro 0.9538 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’331 -0.9%  Gold 3’083 0.9%  Bitcoin 74’312 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8810 -0.1%  Öl 73.4 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Diese Anlagen gehören in eine Bewerbung
Auslandsaktien - wie wirken sich Währungseffekte aus?
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Webinar: Verdienen Sie, wenn andere zittern - mit Optionen zum stabilen Einkommen
ABB-Aktie: ABB sieht sich bezüglich US-Zöllen gut vorbereitet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
31.03.2025 00:03:39

Japan Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts.

Industrial production is expected to rise 1.9 percent on month after dipping 1.1 percent in January. Sales are seen higher by an annual 2.4 percent, easing from 2.4 percent in the previous month. Construction orders were up 12.2 percent on year in January and housing starts fell 4.6 percent.

South Korea will provide February numbers for industrial production and retail sales; in January, industrial production was down 2.3 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year, while sales slipped 0.6 percent on month.

Australia will see February data for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting a steady reading at 0.5 percent on month.

New Zealand will see March results for the business confidence index from ANZ Bank and the activity index from NBNZ; in January, they were at 58.4 and 45.1 percent, respectively.

China will release March results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics; in February, their scores were 50.2, 50.4 and 51.1, respectively.

Hong Kong will see February data for retail sales; in January, sales were down 3.2 percent on year.

Thailand will provide February numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In January, imports were up 7.5 percent on year and exports were up 12.9 percent for a trade surplus of $0.40 billion, while the current account surplus was $2.700 billion.

Finally, the market in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Milliardenverkäufe bei Tesla durch Insider - Ein mögliches Warnsignal?
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla-Aktien-Crash? HSBC warnt vor Einbruch um 50 Prozent
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ripple erhält DFSA-Lizenz - neuer Impuls für Krypto-Innovation im Nahen Osten
SPD will das Ende der einjährigen Haltefrist für Kryptowährungen
Rivian reagiert auf Fisker-Insolvenz - Unterstützung für Kunden und strategische Chancen
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Warburg Research
MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street vor neuem Rücksetzer

Top-Rankings

KW 13: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 13: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}