Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’602 0.8%  SPI 15’477 0.7%  Dow 39’388 0.9%  DAX 18’687 1.0%  Euro 0.9769 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’054 0.3%  Gold 2’346 1.6%  Bitcoin 56’698 2.1%  Dollar 0.9060 -0.2%  Öl 84.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Mercedes-Benz Group945657NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Canopy Growth131680879Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Apple908440
Top News
Auslandsaktien - wie wirken sich Währungseffekte aus?
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels zu
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus
NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt letztendlich
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
10.05.2024 00:00:37

Japan Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are March figures for household spending and current account as well as April data for bank lending and the Economy Watchers current index.

Household spending is expected to slip 0.3 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year after adding 1.4 percent on month and falling 0.5 percent on year in February. The current account surplus is pegged at 3.489 trillion yen, up from 2.64 trillion yen in the previous month.

Overall bank lending is tipped to rise 3.1 percent on year, slowing from 3.2 percent in March. The Economy Watchers index is expected to show a score of 50.4, up from 49.8 a month earlier.

Malaysia will provide March data for industrial production and unemployment. Industrial production is tipped to add 2.0 percent on year, moderating from 3.1 percent in February. The jobless rate is called steady at 3.3 percent.

Taiwan will release Q1 results for gross domestic product with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.51 percent on year - up from 4.93 percent in the three months prior.

New Zealand will see April results for the Manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 47.1.

Finally, the markets in Indonesia remain closed for the Ascension and will re-open on Monday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massenpleiten bei Minern? Bitcoin-Rally könnte beendet sein
Nächste Zinssenkung im Juni? UBS-Chefökonom geht für 2024 von zwei weiteren Zinssenkungen aus
Ausblick: Plug Power stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Airbnb-Aktie trotz starker Zahlen unter Druck
DAX 40-Wert Allianz-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Allianz Anlegern eine Freude
Arm Holdings übertrifft Erwartungen: Arm-Aktie dreht in Gewinnzone
Plug Power-Aktie springt dennoch an: Plug Power liefert erneut rote Zahlen
TecDAX-Titel freenet-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich freenet-Aktionäre freuen
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- SMI & Co. in Feiertagspause -- DAX beendet Handel höher als je zuvor -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Zuwächsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit