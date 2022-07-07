Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10'941 0.9%  SPI 14'116 1.0%  Dow 31'385 1.1%  DAX 12'843 2.0%  Euro 0.9898 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'489 2.0%  Gold 1'740 0.1%  Bitcoin 21'042 5.5%  Dollar 0.9740 0.0%  Öl 104.2 4.4% 
08.07.2022

Japan Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for household spending and current account, plus June numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.

Household spending is expected to rise 0.8 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year after rising 1.0 percent on month and falling 1.7 percent on year in April. The current account surplus is pegged at 185.6 billion yen, down from 501.1 billion yen a month earlier.

In May, overall bank lending was up 0.7 percent, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 54.0 and the outlook was at 52.5.

Taiwan will provide June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 24.0 percent on year, easing from 26.7 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 13.55 percent, up from 12.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.26 billion, up from $2.41 billion a month prior.

