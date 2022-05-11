Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
12.05.2022

Japan Current Account Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Japan is on Thursday scheduled to release March figures for current account, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account surplus is pegged at 1,752.3 billion yen, up from 1,648.3 billion yen in February.

Japan also will see April results for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. In March, bank lending was up 0.5 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 47.8 and the outlook was at 50.1.

China will release April data for new yuan loans, with forecasts suggesting a total of CNY1.515 trillion, down from CNY3.130 trillion in March. Outstanding loan growth is called steady at 11.4 percent.

Indonesia will provide March figures for retail sales; in February, sales were up 12.9 percent on year.

The Philippines will provide Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts calling for an increase of 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year, slowing from 3.1 percent on quarter and 7.7 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia will release March data for building permits, with expectations of a decline of 18.5 percent on month following the 42.0 percent surge in February.

New Zealand will see April figures for food inflation; in March, food prices were up 7.6 percent on year.

