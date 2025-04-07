Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’047 -5.2%  SPI 14’786 -4.9%  Dow 37’966 -0.9%  DAX 19’790 -4.1%  Euro 0.9375 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’656 -4.6%  Gold 2’983 -1.8%  Bitcoin 68’257 2.5%  Dollar 0.8592 -0.2%  Öl 64.3 -2.7% 
08.04.2025 00:04:07

Japan Current Account Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release February figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 3.80 trillion yen following the 258-billion-yen shortfall in January.

Japan also will see March results for bank lending and for the Eco Watchers current index. Bank lending is seen steadily higher at 3.1 percent, while the eco survey is tipped to show a score of 45.1 - down from 45.6 a month earlier.

Australia will see April results for the Westpac consumer sentiment index and March results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from NAB. In March, the Westpac index was up 4.0 percent, while the NAB surveys were at +4 and -1, respectively.

Indonesia will provide March data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.79 percent on month and 1.16 percent on year for overall inflation after slipping 0.48 percent on month and 0.09 percent on year in February. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 2.50 percent, up from 2.48 percent in the previous month.

Taiwan will release March figures for consumer prices; in February, overall inflation was up 0.25 percent on month and 1.58 percent on year.

US-Zölle sorgen für Abverkauf: SMI knickt letztlich weg -- DAX nach Schwankung abgeschlagen -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneinig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT & Co. fallen: Rüstungswerte im Zollsog - Rheinmetall mit Übernahme
Morgan Stanley bullish für NVIDIA: Jetzt einsteigen?
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk plant wohl Markteintritt in Saudi-Arabien
EFG- und Swissquote-Aktien: Mistrades zeigen falsches Bild
Zollstreit spitzt sich zu: EU berät Strategie - Aktienmärkte weiter im Sinkflug
SMI stürzt ab
Airbus-Aktie schwächer: Auftrag für neun Flugzeuge
Swissquote Aktie News: Swissquote am Montagmittag mit Einbussen
Swissquote Aktie News: Swissquote am Montagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 14: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 14: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
