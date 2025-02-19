|
Japan Core Machinery Orders Slip 1.2% In December
(RTTNews) - The total value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 889.3 billion yen.
That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in November.
On a yearly basis, orders rose 4.3 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 5.9 percent following the 10.3 percent spike in the previous month.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, core machinery orders improved 2.9 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year at 2.658 trillion yen..
For the first quarter of 2025, orders are forecast to sink 2.3 percent on quarter and gain 0.4 percent on year at 2.598 trillion yen.
