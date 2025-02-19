Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.2%  SPI 17’096 0.1%  Dow 44’556 0.0%  DAX 22’845 0.2%  Euro 0.9444 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’534 0.3%  Gold 2’935 1.3%  Bitcoin 86’027 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9029 -0.1%  Öl 75.8 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ams-OSRAM137918297Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526OC Oerlikon Corporation81682Siegfried1428449Galderma133539272Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882
Top News
KI-Beben durch DeepSeek: JPMorgan verrät die grossen Gewinner - und die Verlierer
Morgan Stanley zweifelt weiteren Fed-Zinsschritten an - Sind Trumps Zölle Schuld?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Aktien in der Besprechung: Georg Fischer, Wienerberger und STEICO
Schweizer Dividendenaktien: Diese Titel könnten vor der Ausschüttung zulegen
Tech-Bilanzen im Fokus: Wird NVIDIA zukünftige KI-Aktien prägen?
Suche...

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
19.02.2025 01:13:14

Japan Core Machinery Orders Slip 1.2% In December

(RTTNews) - The total value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in December, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 889.3 billion yen.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 3.4 percent gain in November.

On a yearly basis, orders rose 4.3 percent - again shy of expectations for an increase of 5.9 percent following the 10.3 percent spike in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, core machinery orders improved 2.9 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year at 2.658 trillion yen..

For the first quarter of 2025, orders are forecast to sink 2.3 percent on quarter and gain 0.4 percent on year at 2.598 trillion yen.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Rheinmetall-, HENSOLDT-Aktie und Co.: Rekordkurse bei Rüstungsaktien - Superzyklus in Branche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schweizer Dividendenaktien: Diese Titel könnten vor der Ausschüttung zulegen
Erste Schätzungen: Avance Gas veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Deutsche Bank AG: Commerzbank-Aktie erhält Buy
Commerzbank-Aktie fester: Commerzbank sichert sich neues Hochhaus in Frankfurt
4. Quartal 2024: So positioniert sich Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger Technology
Marktturbulenzen? Analysten sehen NVIDIA-Aktie weiter als Kaufchance

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien besaß Bill Ackman im vierten Quartal 2024
Depot-Einblick
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Depot vom Starinvestor: Das sind die Top-Positionen in Carl Icahns Portfolio
Im Depot des Starinvestors Carl Icahn gab es auch im vierten Quartal 2024 überschaubare Veränder ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co zugelegt: So hat die UBS ihr US-Depot im vierten Quartal 2024 verändert
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die Schweizer Grossbank UBS kürzlich ihre Beteiligung ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 192.0930 0.8282
0.43

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten